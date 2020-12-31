The psychology of UX design: How design affects CX

In the past, organizations aimed to create the highest quality product on the market, but now, people also expect exceptional customer experiences when they interact with those businesses. Companies must understand the psychology of UX design, which helps create optimal digital experiences to engage customers.

If organizations want to maintain revenue and customers, they should design products and services well from the customer's point of view, said Susan Weinschenk, author of the book 100 Things Every Designer Needs to Know About People, 2nd Edition.

In her book, Weinschenk uses her background in psychology and consulting to break down the human traits that organizations must consider when designing their products or services. By understanding how people respond to details such as font size or patterns on a screen, or what types of topics or images motivate people to click on a webpage, the designer can better create experiences with the customer in mind and exceed customer expectations.

The following is an excerpt from Chapter 1 of 100 Things Every Designer Needs to Know About People, where Weinschenk explains how people look at a webpage so designers can understand the most effective way to choose what content goes on a page and where to put it. Vision affects how people perceive stories and how the brain uses images to make sense of what is happening around them.

Throughout the book, Weinschenk addresses more than just how the audience sees; she also dives into how people read, how they focus their attention and how they feel, which all contribute to understanding how people will react to and interact with a product or experience.