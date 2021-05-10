7 benefits of a personalized marketing content strategy

Customers appreciate when companies recognize and prove they know their customers. These consumers expect businesses to cater unique experiences to them.

With various ways to reach current and prospective customers -- including in-store and across social media platforms, email and mail -- companies have numerous opportunities to personalize marketing messages. Marketers can gather user data, create buyer personas, and analyze habits and behaviors to craft individualized experiences and messages for customers.

The benefits of personalized marketing include:

To understand and reap these benefits of personalized marketing, marketers should know exactly what the term means.

The goal of personalized marketing is to make customers feel as though the company is speaking directly to them. For example, the company might address customers by their first names in emails or send targeted messages about products or services in which the customer might be interested. Companies can use personalized marketing in various ways, including:

Personalization is becoming a key component in customer experience as consumers want and expect companies to treat them as individuals -- not just another person in a crowd.

Personalized marketing, or one-to-one marketing , is when a business tailors a marketing message to an individual based on information the company collects, such as purchase history, interests and demographic data. It is unlike traditional marketing, which targets a wide range of customers with broad messaging tactics such as generic mailings and cold calls.

Benefits of personalized marketing

Customers don't want to receive irrelevant advertisements and marketing messages, especially with brands they have visited or done business with before. If the company seems out of touch with their interests, customers may choose not to interact with it anymore. Companies that personalize their marketing strategies may retain customers more successfully and create long-lasting relationships with those customers.

Explore the seven top benefits of personalized marketing.

1. Conversion

When a company reaches a prospective customer with the right message at the right time, the likelihood of conversion increases compared to when a customer receives an irrelevant message, especially at an inappropriate time. If a company curates an experience for that specific person, the prospective customer may be more likely to convert to an actual customer and make a purchase.

2. Understanding of customers

Personalized marketing enables a business to show customers it understands them from the first interaction. When a company has access to a site visitor's data, it can personalize the experience faster than a company that doesn't use that data.

3. Customer engagement and feedback

Customers may feel comfortable giving feedback, filling out surveys and providing personal information if they receive something in return, such as a coupon or discount on their next purchase. Through direct customer feedback, companies gain customers' personal data and preferences to inform how they personalize the user experience.

4. Social sharing and brand affinity

If customers enjoy a personalized experience, they may share their positive feedback with friends or family. When a company or product satisfies customers and they react positively, they may share their support on social media, which increases the brand's or product's reach.

Personalized marketing is unlike traditional marketing, which targets a wide range of customers with broad messaging tactics such as generic mailings and cold calls.

5. Lead nurturing

Lead nurturing is a set of marketing strategies that sales teams and marketers use to convert a potential customer -- called a lead -- into a buyer. If sales and marketing teams focus on a specific prospective customer and learn what that person wants and needs, the teams can personalize their lead's experience and have a better chance to convert that lead into a customer than if they tried the same approach on everyone. If prospective customers feel as though the business understands their needs and can help them overcome potential obstacles, the sales and marketing teams can push those leads further down the pipeline.

6. Customer retention

Customers want to receive marketing messages and advertisements relevant to their interests and needs. If a company keeps up-to-date information about its users, it can continue to personalize messages for them and serve them relevant content. Customer retention measures a customer's loyalty and whether they will continuously purchase products from a business. If a company makes a customer happy through its marketing content and quality, that person will likely purchase a product from that business again.

7. Higher revenue

If marketers know a customer's preferred channels of communication, they can target their efforts on those channels to drive a purchase. For example, if a customer frequently visits a company on both its website and its social media page, the marketer may focus on those channels, provide product recommendations based on expressed interests and customize the experience. If customers enjoy what a company offers them, both in terms of experience and product, they may purchase more from that company and return multiple times, resulting in a boost to the company's ROI.