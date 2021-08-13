CRM vs. CDP vs. DMP: What's the difference?

Acronyms for sales and marketing software are plentiful, and teams may struggle to remember what each one represents.

Customer relationship management (CRM) systems, customer data platforms (CDPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) all share a main goal: to gather customer data from various sources as effectively as possible and to store it and use it in the best possible ways. While CRM systems, CDPs and DMPs are similar in how they collect and store data, these systems aren't the same.

Compare and contrast CRM vs. CDP vs. DMP definitions, then explore the key differences among the technologies.

Defining CRM, CDP and DMP Customer relationship management. CRM refers to software and data management tools that focus on the relationship between the organization and its customers, suppliers and service providers. CRM is more than a sales and marketing resource, as it unifies the organization's view of customers across all business divisions, from supply chain management to HR. A CRM system stores customer data from different channels, including all points of contact between an organization and its consumers. Service representatives can access information from interactions with the organization's website, phone, live chat, email, marketing materials and social media. With access to this data, service representatives can avoid asking customers to repeat themselves while on the phone, which improves efficiency and CX. CRM software vendors include Salesforce, Microsoft, SAP and Oracle. CRM systems come in three forms, which are the following: On-premises CRM. The organization is responsible for the administration, control, security and maintenance of these systems. Cloud-based CRM. These systems enable users to access information remotely. Open source CRM. These systems can enable data customization on social media channels, which improves social CRM. Customer data platform. CX novices may mistake a CDP for a CRM system, but the platforms differ. A CDP breaks down data silos and unifies customer data -- primarily first-party data -- from disparate sources into one platform to provide a single customer view. CDPs pull together customer demographic, behavioral and historical data from internal and external sources, including CSV files. Most CDPs use APIs to extract necessary data. CDPs then analyze this data in real time to predict which customers may buy certain products or services, as well as when and why they make those purchases. CRM systems, CDPs and DMPs are distinct but harmonious components of one big machine. Employees in any department, such as marketing, sales, customer support and finance, can access information in CDPs. With all customer data in a single place, organizations can improve CX through personalization, product delivery and support. Organizations can integrate CDPs with marketing automation platforms to better target their customers. Vendors sell CDPs as packaged software, unlike a data warehouse that IT teams develop and manage. Companies that offer CDP products include Amperity, BlueConic and Salesforce. Data management platform. A DMP tracks and targets buyers like a CRM, but it also tracks everyone in the organization, whether they are customers or not. DMPs collect and store large amounts of structured and unstructured data, including audience data from online sources, such as CRM systems, web analytics, mobile channels and offline data, which organizations can use to support media purchases and ad placements. DMPs also gather business intelligence data about enterprise digital media offerings to plan campaigns. DMPs collect, organize and segment both first- and third-party data into different customer types, such as location, income, browsing behavior and past purchases. DMP vendors include Adform, Adobe and Oracle. Compare the similarities and differences among CRM systems, CDPs and DMPs.